6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
A healthy married couple aged 38 years old consulted a physician about having a baby, they wanted to know if there are any genetic diseases that can arise from conceiving a child at their age. Which among the following diseases can manifest in their planned child?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Klinefelter syndrome
B
Trisomy-21
C
Edward's syndrome
D
Patau's syndrome
E
All of the above