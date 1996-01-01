8. DNA Replication
Telomeres and Telomerase
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following statements about satellite DNA is incorrect.
A
It is made up of short sequences that are repeated many times.
B
It belongs to the coding region of the genome.
C
It is concentrated near the centromere and telomere regions of the chromosome.
D
It can be inherited from parents to offspring.