7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA as the Genetic Material
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following features of the Watson-Crick model for DNA is incorrect?
A
Two long polynucleotide chains are coiled around a central axis.
B
The two chains are antiparallel.
C
The nitrogenous bases of opposite chains are paired as the result of the formation of covalent bonds.
D
In DNA, A always pairs with T and G always pairs with C.