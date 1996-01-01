15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
TP53 is the gene responsible for the production of a protein called tumor protein p53. This protein is a tumor suppressor that can regulate cell division and keeps it from growing uncontrollably. How will it respond if DNA damage is irreparable?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It replaces the damaged region.
B
It signals apoptosis.
C
It gives an instruction to divide more rapidly.
D
It slows down cell division.