6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Humans have 23 chromosome pairs and are diploid. However, an individual has an extra copy of chromosome 13 in addition to the homologous pair. Identify the name of this condition.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Monosomy
B
Trisomy
C
Tetrasomy
D
Nullisomy