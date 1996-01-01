2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Sex-Linked Genes
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calico cats have at least three distinct colors in their fur, which are most frequently white, orange, and black. Calico is controlled by a sex-linked codominant allele. A female cat can have three phenotypes: black, orange, or calico, whereas male cats can be black or orange. Predict the correct ratio of kittens when a black male is crossed with an orange female.
Calico cats have at least three distinct colors in their fur, which are most frequently white, orange, and black. Calico is controlled by a sex-linked codominant allele. A female cat can have three phenotypes: black, orange, or calico, whereas male cats can be black or orange. Predict the correct ratio of kittens when a black male is crossed with an orange female.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25 % black female: 75% calico male
B
50 % black female: 50% calico male
C
50 % calico female: 50% orange male
D
50 % orange female: 50% black male