13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes Epigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Prader-Willi syndrome is a condition in which a region of chromosome 15 becomes "unstable", thereby, affecting gene expression regulation. Which of the following cases will cause the occurrence of Prader-Willi syndrome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mother's Prader-Willi critical region in chromosome 15 is inactive.
B
Two copies of chromosome 15 are inherited from the father.
C
The father's Prader-Willi critical region in chromosome 15 is deleted.
D
All options are correct