15. Genomes and Genomics
Comparative Genomics
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Investigating human diseases using actual human beings can raise ethical concerns. How does comparative genomics overcome this challenge?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Acquiring informed consent from the family
B
Using only the human non-functional systems
C
Utilizing model organisms
D
All options are correct