2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Sex-Linked Genes
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rett syndrome is caused by mutations in the MECP2 gene and follows an X-linked dominant pattern of inheritance. Which of the following statements is therefore true?
Rett syndrome is caused by mutations in the MECP2 gene and follows an X-linked dominant pattern of inheritance. Which of the following statements is therefore true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It takes two defective alleles for the condition to be phenotypically expressed in females.
B
It only affects females.
C
The trait will skip in one generation.
D
Once one allele is defective, the condition is expressed phenotypically.