6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
In humans, autosomal monosomy of the chromosomes leads to early fetal death or miscarriage and is often not compatible with life. This is because:
A
Autosomal chromosomes carry essential genetic information that is necessary for the normal development of the body.
B
Autosomal chromosomes carry essential genetic information that is necessary for the normal function of the body.
C
Autosomal chromosomes carry essential genetic information that is necessary for the normal development of sex.
D
Both A and B