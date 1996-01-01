7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
From the following statements, choose the appropriate option:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A structure known as a nucleosome is formed when the positively charged DNA is encircled by the negatively charged histone octamer.
B
The two turns of DNA are sealed by H1 histone molecules that are located inside the core of the molecule.
C
A typical nucleosome contains 400 bp of DNA helix.
D
An additional set of proteins collectively referred to as non-histone chromosomal proteins, are required for the packing of chromatin at a higher level.