2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the following pedigree, first identify the inheritance of the autosomal trait being studied and then determine the genotypes of II-2 and III-2. (Assume allele A to be dominant over allele a for the trait being studied in the pedigree).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
II-2: AA; III-2: AA
B
II-2: Aa; III-2: aa
C
II-2: aa; III-2: Aa
D
II-2: aa; III-2: aa