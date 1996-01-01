7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Bacterial and Viral Chromosome Structure
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure Bacterial and Viral Chromosome Structure
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Kornberg was able to compare the nitrogenous base compositions of the DNA template with the DNA product. What was the result of his analysis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The synthesized DNA products were longer than the DNA template.
B
The synthesized DNA products were shorter than the DNA template.
C
The synthesized DNA products were a faithful copy of the DNA template.
D
The synthesized DNA products were in random lengths.