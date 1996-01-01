10. Transcription
RNA Modification and Processing
10. Transcription RNA Modification and Processing
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
In polyadenylation, the enzyme polyA polymerase adds a chain of 100 to 250 adenine nucleotides to the mRNA molecule. The functions of polyadenylation include:
(i) Polyadenylation provides stability and prevents degradation.
(ii) It exports the mature mRNA from the nucleus to be translated to protein.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) is correct and (ii) is incorrect
B
Both (i) and (ii) are correct
C
(ii) is correct and (i) is incorrect
D
None of these