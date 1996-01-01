10. Transcription
RNA Modification and Processing
10. Transcription RNA Modification and Processing
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Isoginkgetin is a chemical that inhibits RNA splicing. Which of the following statements about Isoginkgetin is true?
Isoginkgetin is a chemical that inhibits RNA splicing. Which of the following statements about Isoginkgetin is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Isoginkgetin enhances the efficiency of RNA splicing.
B
Isoginkgetin promotes the formation of alternative splicing isoforms.
C
Isoginkgetin interferes with the assembly of spliceosomal snRNPs.
D
Isoginkgetin increases the stability of pre-mRNA transcripts.