6. Chromosomal Variation Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Down syndrome is caused by the presence of an extra copy of chromosome 21. The extra genetic material leads to the overexpression of certain genes, which can result in the characteristic features of Down syndrome.
Which gene is overexpressed when there is a buildup of beta-amyloid protein, which is associated with the development of Alzheimer's disease?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
SOD1
B
DYRK1A
C
APP
D
DSCAM