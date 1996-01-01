7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA as the Genetic Material
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is considered an indirect proof that DNA is the genetic material in eukaryotes?
A
DNA is found only where primary genetic functions occur.
B
The amount of DNA and the number of sets of chromosomes are closely correlated.
C
The absorption wavelength of DNA correlated with the wavelengths of UV light that were found to be mutagenic.
D
All of the above.