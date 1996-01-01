3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
SRY is a male-determining gene in humans. What is true about the locus of the SRY gene?
A
It is present on the long arm of the Y chromosome .
B
It is present on the X chromosome .
C
It is present on the short arm of the Y chromosome .
D
It is present on both X and Y chromosomes.