6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct statements about inversions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Inversions can result in duplication or deletion of genes in gametes.
B
Inversions can result in exchange of genetic material between non-homologous chromosomes.
C
Inversions do not affect the phenotype of an individual.
D
All statements are correct.