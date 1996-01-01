12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Attenuation is the process in which tryptophan regulates transcription and translation. Why is attenuation very important for bacteria?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because their transcription and translation happen simultaneously.
B
Because they have an insufficient concentration of tryptophan in their system.
C
Because they cannot do protein synthesis without it.
D
Because they do not have a transcription process due to their size.