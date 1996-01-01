12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following mutations would lead to higher attenuation control over the tryptophan operon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A deletion of the attenuator stem-loop
B
A mutation that stabilizes the anti-terminator stem-loop
C
A mutation that destabilizes the anti-terminator stem-loop
D
A deletion of the region encoding the leader peptide