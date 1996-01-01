15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
In knockout experiments, how do scientists ensure that the targeting vector has been properly introduced in the genome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They wait for the organism's response.
B
They test the presence of a protein.
C
They put a selectable marker gene in the sequence inserted.
D
They monitor the transcription of mRNA.