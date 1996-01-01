11. Translation
Ribosomal Structure
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In bacterial ribosomes, the small subunit is made up of a single 16S rRNA molecule and a few smaller proteins. This 16S rRNA molecule is critical for the initial binding of ________ during the translation process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
transfer RNA (tRNA)
B
messenger RNA (mRNA)
C
initiation factors
D
amino acids