3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The cases in which a single copy of the mutated allele can result in the death of an individual experiencing the mutation is called _______.
A
dominant lethal allele
B
homozygous recessive lethal allele
C
wild-type allele
D
heterozygous allele