7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA as the Genetic Material
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which of the following outcomes in Griffith's transformation experiment is incorrect.
A
Living S strain of Diplococcus pneumonia injected into mouse → mouse dies.
B
Living R strain of Diplococcus pneumonia injected into mouse → mouse survives.
C
Heat killed S strain of Diplococcus pneumonia injected into mouse → mouse dies.
D
Living R strain and heat killed S strain of Diplococcus pneumonia injected into mouse → mouse dies.