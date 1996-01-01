12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the likely effect of a mutation causing the deletion of the entire polypeptide-encoding sequence of a gene?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The production of a non-functional protein from the gene
B
No effect on the production of the protein from the gene
C
The production of a shorter protein with an altered function
D
The complete loss of protein production from the gene