6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A karyotype analysis of amniotic fluid cells from a pregnant woman revealed the presence of two Barr bodies. Determine the chromosomal disorder that the fetus may have.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Trisomy 18
B
Trisomy 21
C
Triple-X syndrome
D
Turner syndrome