In the positive control of the lac operon, what is the role of an inducer such as lactose in "switching on" the lac operon?
A
Lactose directly activates the lac operon by providing it energy.
B
Lactose triggers the binding of RNA polymerase by skipping the promoter region.
C
Latose enhances transcription by fragmenting the DNA strand.
D
Lactose inhibits the repressor protein in binding to the operator.