10. Transcription RNA Modification and Processing
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements regarding promoters is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Promoters are regions of DNA that are responsible for initiating transcription.
B
Promoters are typically located upstream of a gene.
C
Promoters often contain specific DNA sequences that can bind transcription factors.
D
Promoters are only found downstream of a gene.