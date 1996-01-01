Textbook Question
Define the term genetic complementation.
Describe how the term applies to an experiment in which two lysis-defective bacteriophages are able to coinfect a bacterial cell and produce lysis.
A plaque assay is performed beginning with 1 mL of a solution containing bacteriophages. This solution is serially diluted three times by combining 0.1 mL of each sequential dilution with 9.9 mL of liquid medium. Then 0.1 mL of the final dilution is plated in the plaque assay and yields 17 plaques. What is the initial density of bacteriophages in the original 1 mL?
Describe the difference between the lytic cycle and lysogeny when bacteriophage infection occurs.
Describe the temporal sequence of the bacteriophage life cycle.