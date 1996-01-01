Kuliev and Verlinsky (2004) state that there was a relatively high number of separation errors at meiosis I. In these cases the centromere underwent a premature division, occurring at meiosis I rather than meiosis II. Regarding chromosome 21, what would you expect to be the chromosome 21 complement in the secondary oocyte in which you saw a single chromatid (monad) for chromosome 21 in the first polar body? If this secondary oocyte was involved in fertilization, what would be the expected consequences?