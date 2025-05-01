You push a 5 k g 5\(\operatorname{\mathrm{kg}\)} box with a force given by the function F ( x ) = 13 − 0.6 x F\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=13-0.6x . Assuming there's no friction forces, and the box is initially at rest at x = 0 x=0 , how fast is the box moving after it has traveled a distance of 20 m 20m ?