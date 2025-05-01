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Multiple Choice
You push a box with a force given by the function . Assuming there's no friction forces, and the box is initially at rest at , how fast is the box moving after it has traveled a distance of ?
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Identify the given information: mass \(m = 5\operatorname{\mathrm{kg}}\), force as a function of position \(F(x) = 13 - 0.6x\), initial position \(x=0\), and displacement \(\Delta x = 20\,\mathrm{m}\). The box starts from rest, so initial velocity \(v_0 = 0\).
Recall that work done by a variable force over a displacement from \(x=0\) to \(x=20\) is given by the integral of the force over that distance: \(W = \int_0^{20} F(x) \, dx\).
Calculate the work done by integrating the force function: \(W = \int_0^{20} (13 - 0.6x) \, dx\). This will give the total work done on the box as it moves 20 meters.
Use the work-energy theorem, which states that the net work done on an object equals its change in kinetic energy: \(W = \Delta K = \frac{1}{2} m v^2 - \frac{1}{2} m v_0^2\). Since the box starts from rest, \(v_0 = 0\), so \(W = \frac{1}{2} m v^2\).
Solve the equation \(W = \frac{1}{2} m v^2\) for the final velocity \(v\): \(v = \sqrt{\frac{2W}{m}}\). Substitute the value of \(W\) from the integral and the mass \(m\) to find the speed after traveling 20 meters.
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