When analyzing motion, the position function, denoted as x(t), represents an object's location at any given time t. By substituting a specific time value into this function, you can determine the exact position of the object at that moment. For example, if the position function is x(t) = t² + 4, then at t = 3 seconds, the position is calculated as 3² + 4 = 13 meters.

Velocity, which describes how fast an object’s position changes over time, can be understood in two ways: average velocity and instantaneous velocity. Average velocity is calculated over a time interval and is defined as the change in position divided by the change in time. Mathematically, average velocity v_avg between times t_i and t_f is given by the formula:

\[v_{\text{avg}} = \frac{\Delta x}{\Delta t} = \frac{x(t_f) - x(t_i)}{t_f - t_i}\]

For instance, using the position function x(t) = t² + 4, to find the average velocity between t = 3 seconds and t = 5 seconds, first calculate the positions at these times: x(3) = 13 meters and x(5) = 29 meters. Then, the average velocity is:

\[v_{\text{avg}} = \frac{29 - 13}{5 - 3} = \frac{16}{2} = 8 \text{ meters per second}\]

Instantaneous velocity, on the other hand, refers to the velocity at a specific moment in time. It is found by taking the derivative of the position function with respect to time, which gives the velocity function v(t). The derivative represents the rate of change of position and is expressed as:

\[v(t) = \frac{d}{dt} x(t)\]

Using the example position function x(t) = t² + 4, the derivative is calculated by applying the power rule of differentiation, which states that for a function t^n, the derivative is n t^{n-1}. The derivative of a constant is zero. Therefore:

\[v(t) = \frac{d}{dt} (t^2 + 4) = 2t + 0 = 2t\]

To find the instantaneous velocity at t = 5 seconds, substitute 5 into the velocity function:

\[v(5) = 2 \times 5 = 10 \text{ meters per second}\]

In summary, average velocity measures the overall change in position over a time interval, while instantaneous velocity captures the exact rate of change of position at a single point in time. Calculating average velocity involves using the difference quotient, whereas instantaneous velocity requires differentiation of the position function.