Understanding the relationships between position, velocity, and acceleration functions is essential in analyzing motion in two dimensions. These three variables—position r(t), velocity v(t), and acceleration a(t)—are interconnected through derivatives and integrals, allowing you to move between them depending on the given information and what you need to find.

When moving from position to velocity or velocity to acceleration, you apply derivatives. For example, velocity is the first derivative of position with respect to time, expressed as \(v(t) = \frac{dr}{dt}\), and acceleration is the derivative of velocity, \(a(t) = \frac{dv}{dt}\). These derivatives can be average rates of change over intervals or instantaneous rates, which are the exact derivatives at a point.

Conversely, when moving backward—from acceleration to velocity or velocity to position—you use integrals. Integrating acceleration over time gives velocity, and integrating velocity gives position. There are two types of integrals to consider: indefinite integrals, which include an integration constant (denoted as +C), and definite integrals, which calculate the change in the function over a specific time interval without the constant. For example, the change in velocity \(\Delta v\) over time from \(t_i\) to \(t_f\( is found by the definite integral:

\[\Delta v = \int_{t_i}^{t_f} a(t) \, dt\]

In practical problems, if you start with a position function such as \)r(t) = t^3 - 3t^2 + 4t \, \mathbf{i} + (3t^2 - 7t) \, \mathbf{j}\), you can find the acceleration by differentiating twice. First, differentiate \(r(t)\( to get velocity:

\[v(t) = \frac{dr}{dt} = (3t^2 - 6t + 4) \, \mathbf{i} + (6t - 7) \, \mathbf{j}\]

Then differentiate \)v(t)\( to find acceleration:

\[a(t) = \frac{dv}{dt} = (6t - 6) \, \mathbf{i} + 6 \, \mathbf{j}\]

Alternatively, if given an acceleration function like \)a(t) = (t - 3) \, \mathbf{i} + 7 \, \mathbf{j}\) and asked to find the change in velocity between two times, say \(t=6\) and \(t=8\), you compute the definite integral of acceleration over that interval:

\[\Delta v = \int_6^8 \left( (t - 3) \, \mathbf{i} + 7 \, \mathbf{j} \right) dt = \left[ \frac{t^2}{2} - 3t \right]_6^8 \mathbf{i} + \left[ 7t \right]_6^8 \mathbf{j}\]

Evaluating this gives:

\[\Delta v = \left( \frac{64}{2} - 24 - \left( \frac{36}{2} - 18 \right) \right) \mathbf{i} + (56 - 42) \mathbf{j} = 8 \, \mathbf{i} + 14 \, \mathbf{j}\]

Remember, when working with vectors, subtract components separately for each direction. The magnitude of this change in velocity vector can be found using the Pythagorean theorem:

\[|\Delta v| = \sqrt{(8)^2 + (14)^2} = \sqrt{64 + 196} = \sqrt{260} \approx 16.12\]

Mastering these derivative and integral relationships between position, velocity, and acceleration functions enables you to analyze motion comprehensively. Whether you are given one function and need to find another or calculate changes over time, applying these calculus concepts with attention to vector components is key to solving two-dimensional motion problems effectively.