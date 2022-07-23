When analyzing forces derived from potential energy functions, the fundamental relationship is that the force is the negative derivative of the potential energy with respect to position. Mathematically, this is expressed as \(F(x) = -\frac{dU}{dx}\), where \(U(x)\) is the potential energy function. This principle applies universally, whether dealing with elastic potential energy in springs or gravitational potential energy.

For example, the spring force follows Hooke's law, which can be derived from the elastic potential energy \(U(x) = \frac{1}{2}kx^2\). Taking the derivative and applying the negative sign yields \(F(x) = -\frac{d}{dx}\left(\frac{1}{2}kx^2\right) = -kx\). Similarly, the gravitational force can be found by differentiating the gravitational potential energy \(U(y) = mgy\) with respect to the vertical position \(y\), resulting in \(F(y) = -\frac{d}{dy}(mgy) = -mg\), which corresponds to the weight force acting downward.

In cases involving more complex potential energy functions, the same rule applies. Consider a potential energy function defined as \(U(x) = -2x^2 + 0.3x^3\), where constants \(A=2\) and \(B=0.3\) are given. To find the force at a specific position, such as \(x=4\(, first compute the derivative:

\[\frac{dU}{dx} = \frac{d}{dx}(-2x^2 + 0.3x^3) = -4x + 0.9x^2\]

Then, apply the negative sign to find the force function:

\[F(x) = -\frac{dU}{dx} = 4x - 0.9x^2\]

Evaluating this at \)x=4\( gives:

\[F(4) = 4(4) - 0.9(4)^2 = 16 - 14.4 = 1.6 \text{ N}\]

The positive value indicates the force points in the positive \)x\)-direction with a magnitude of 1.6 newtons. This approach highlights the importance of carefully applying the negative derivative rule and correctly handling constants and exponents when differentiating potential energy functions to determine forces.