Calculating the electric field from a given electric potential involves using partial derivatives, which differ slightly from ordinary derivatives by focusing on one variable at a time while treating others as constants. When the electric potential V is expressed as a function of spatial variables such as x, y, and z, the components of the electric field can be found by taking the negative partial derivatives of V with respect to each coordinate. Specifically, the x-component of the electric field, E x , is given by \(E_x = -\frac{\partial V}{\partial x}\), the y-component by \(E_y = -\frac{\partial V}{\partial y}\), and the z-component by \(E_z = -\frac{\partial V}{\partial z}\).

Partial derivatives are calculated by differentiating the function with respect to one variable while treating all other variables as constants. For example, if the potential is given by \(V = 5x^2 y - 8 x y^2\), to find \(E_x\), differentiate with respect to x:

\(E_x = -\frac{\partial}{\partial x}(5x^2 y - 8 x y^2) = -\left(10 x y - 8 y^2\right) = -10 x y + 8 y^2\)

Here, y is treated as a constant during differentiation. Similarly, to find \(E_y\), differentiate with respect to y:

\(E_y = -\frac{\partial}{\partial y}(5x^2 y - 8 x y^2) = -\left(5 x^2 - 16 x y\right) = -5 x^2 + 16 x y\)

Once the components of the electric field are determined, the magnitude of the electric field vector at a specific point can be calculated using the Pythagorean theorem for vector components:

\(|\mathbf{E}| = \sqrt{E_x^2 + E_y^2 + E_z^2}\)

For instance, at coordinates \(x=2\) and \(y=0.4\), substituting into the expressions for \(E_x\) and \(E_y\) yields numerical values for each component. Squaring these, summing, and taking the square root gives the magnitude of the electric field, which is measured in newtons per coulomb (N/C).

In vector notation, the electric field can be succinctly expressed as:

\(\mathbf{E} = -\left(\frac{\partial V}{\partial x} \hat{i} + \frac{\partial V}{\partial y} \hat{j} + \frac{\partial V}{\partial z} \hat{k}\right)\)

This compact form highlights the relationship between the electric field and the spatial rate of change of the electric potential in all three dimensions. Understanding how to compute the electric field from a potential function using partial derivatives is essential for analyzing electrostatic problems involving varying potentials in space.