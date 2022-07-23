Electric fields generated by point charges can be described using vector calculus, extending the principles of Coulomb's Law. The electric field 𝐄 due to a point charge Q at a distance r is given by the vector form:

\[\mathbf{E} = k \frac{Q}{r^3} \mathbf{r}\]

Here, k is Coulomb's constant, approximately 8.99 × 10⁹ N·m²/C², r is the scalar distance from the charge to the point of interest, and 𝑟 is the position vector pointing from the charge to that point. It is important to distinguish between the scalar r, the unit vector r̂, and the vector 𝑟. The vector 𝑟 includes both magnitude and direction, often expressed in terms of unit vectors such as î and ĵ in Cartesian coordinates.

The direction of the electric field depends on the sign of the charge: it points away from positive charges and toward negative charges. When dealing with continuous charge distributions rather than point charges, the total electric field is found by integrating the contributions from infinitesimal charge elements dQ. Each element produces a small electric field d𝐄, and the total field is the vector sum of all these contributions:

\[\mathbf{E} = k \int \frac{dQ}{r^3} \mathbf{r}\]

This integral accounts for the geometry and distribution of the charge, allowing calculation of the electric field for complex shapes.

For example, consider a point charge located at the origin and a point P at coordinates (0.04 m, 0.03 m). The position vector 𝑟 from the charge to point P is:

\[\mathbf{r} = 0.04\, \hat{i} + 0.03\, \hat{j} \quad \text{(in meters)}\]

The magnitude of this vector is:

\[r = \sqrt{(0.04)^2 + (0.03)^2} = 0.05\, \text{m}\]

Using the electric field formula, if the charge Q is 3 coulombs, the electric field vector at point P is:

\[\mathbf{E} = 8.99 \times 10^9 \times \frac{3}{(0.05)^3} (0.04\, \hat{i} + 0.03\, \hat{j})\]

Calculating this yields components:

\[E_x = 8.63 \times 10^{12} \, \text{N/C} \quad \hat{i} \quad \text{and} \quad E_y = 6.47 \times 10^{12} \, \text{N/C} \quad \hat{j}\]

This vector form of the electric field clearly shows both magnitude and direction, essential for understanding electric forces in two or three dimensions.

Mastering the use of vector calculus in electric fields enables the analysis of more complex charge distributions by integrating infinitesimal contributions, a fundamental skill in electromagnetism and physics.