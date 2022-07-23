Electric current is fundamentally the rate at which charge flows through a conductor, and this relationship can be expressed using calculus to handle cases where current varies with time. When current is constant, it is simply the change in charge divided by the change in time, represented as \(I = \frac{\Delta Q}{\Delta t}\). However, for time-dependent currents, the instantaneous current is defined as the derivative of charge with respect to time, written as \(I(t) = \frac{dQ}{dt}\). Conversely, if the current as a function of time is known, the total charge transferred over a time interval can be found by integrating the current: \(Q = \int_{t_1}^{t_2} I(t) \, dt\).

For example, if the current through a conductor is given by a function such as \(I(t) = 3t^2\( milliamps, the charge passing through in a time interval from 0 to 5 milliseconds can be calculated by integrating this function over that interval. Converting milliseconds to seconds (5 ms = 0.005 s) and integrating yields:

\[Q = \int_0^{0.005} 3t^2 \, dt = \left[ t^3 \right]_0^{0.005} = (0.005)^3 = 1.25 \times 10^{-7} \text{ millicoulombs}\]

Since the current was given in milliamps, the resulting charge is in millicoulombs, which must be converted to coulombs by multiplying by \)10^{-3}\), giving \(1.25 \times 10^{-10}\) coulombs. This highlights the importance of careful unit conversion in electrical calculations.

Current density is a more specific measure that describes how much current flows through a unit area of a conductor, defined as \(J = \frac{I}{A}\), where \(J\) is the current density, \(I\) is the current, and \(A\) is the cross-sectional area perpendicular to the current flow. In vector form, the differential current \(dI\) through a differential area \(dA\( is given by the dot product:

\[dI = \mathbf{J} \cdot d\mathbf{A}\]

To find the total current through a surface, integrate the current density over the area:

\[I = \int \mathbf{J} \cdot d\mathbf{A} = \int J A \cos \theta\]

where \)\theta\) is the angle between the current density vector and the normal vector to the surface. This concept is analogous to flux calculations in electromagnetism, emphasizing the directional nature of current flow relative to the surface.

In practical applications, such as determining the number of electrons passing through a conductor, these relationships can be combined. For instance, given a constant current density \(J\) flowing through a circular cross-section of radius \(r\(, the current is:

\[I = J \times A = J \times \pi r^2\]

Once the current \)I\) is known, the total charge transferred over a time interval \(\Delta t\) is:

\[\Delta Q = I \times \Delta t\]

Since charge is quantized in units of the elementary charge \(e = 1.6 \times 10^{-19}\) coulombs, the number of electrons \(N_e\( passing through is:

\[N_e = \frac{\Delta Q}{e}\]

For example, with a current density of \)1 \, \text{A/m}^2\) through a circle of radius 2 cm (0.02 m), the current is:

\[I = 1 \times \pi \times (0.02)^2 = 1.26 \times 10^{-3} \, \text{A}\]

Over 5 seconds, the total charge transferred is:

\[\Delta Q = 1.26 \times 10^{-3} \times 5 = 6.3 \times 10^{-3} \, \text{C}\]

Thus, the number of electrons passing through is:

\[N_e = \frac{6.3 \times 10^{-3}}{1.6 \times 10^{-19}} = 3.94 \times 10^{16}\]

This comprehensive approach demonstrates how calculus and vector analysis are essential tools in understanding and calculating electric current, current density, and charge flow at a microscopic level, linking macroscopic electrical quantities to fundamental particle behavior.