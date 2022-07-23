Impulse is a key concept in physics that represents the change in momentum of an object when a force is applied over a period of time. When given a force versus time graph with simple straight lines, impulse can be calculated by finding the area under the curve. However, when the force varies continuously with time and is described by a function, calculus is required to determine the impulse accurately.

In such cases, impulse J is calculated as the definite integral of the force function F(t) over the time interval from t₁ to t₂:

\[J = \int_{t_1}^{t_2} F(t) \, dt\]

This integral represents the exact area under the force-time curve between the specified times, capturing the total effect of the varying force.

For example, consider a rocket engine exerting a force described by the function F(t) = 6000 t^2 Newtons, where t is time in seconds. To find the impulse delivered between 1.5 seconds and 3.5 seconds, the integral is evaluated as follows:

\[J = \int_{1.5}^{3.5} 6000 t^2 \, dt = 6000 \int_{1.5}^{3.5} t^2 \, dt = 6000 \left[ \frac{t^3}{3} \right]_{1.5}^{3.5} = 2000 \left(3.5^3 - 1.5^3\right)\]

Calculating the values yields an impulse of approximately 79,000 kilogram meters per second (kg·m/s).

Impulse is directly related to the change in momentum of the object, expressed by the equation:

\[J = \Delta p = m \Delta v\]

where m is the mass of the object, and Δv is the change in velocity. Using the impulse calculated and the rocket’s mass of 3000 kg, the change in velocity over the 2-second interval can be found by rearranging the formula:

\[\Delta v = \frac{J}{m} = \frac{79,000}{3000} \approx 26.3 \, \text{m/s}\]

This approach highlights how integrating a time-dependent force function allows for precise calculation of impulse and subsequent changes in velocity, which is essential in understanding motion dynamics in real-world applications such as rocket propulsion.