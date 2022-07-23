When analyzing the motion of a 30 kg block moving according to a given velocity-time function, it is essential to understand how forces relate to acceleration through Newton's second law of motion. The velocity-time function describes how the block's velocity changes over time, indicating the presence of acceleration. Since acceleration is the rate of change of velocity, it can be found by differentiating the velocity function with respect to time.

For a block moving horizontally, the forces acting on it include the gravitational force (weight), the normal force from the ground, and the applied force causing acceleration. The weight force is calculated as \(W = mg\), where \(m\) is the mass and \(g\) is the acceleration due to gravity. The normal force balances the weight vertically, so the horizontal force responsible for acceleration is the applied force.

To find the force at a specific time, such as \(t = 4\) seconds, start by determining the acceleration at that moment. Given a velocity function \(v(t) = 3t + 0.2t^2\), the acceleration function \(a(t)\( is the derivative of velocity with respect to time:

\[a(t) = \frac{dv}{dt} = \frac{d}{dt}(3t + 0.2t^2) = 3 + 0.4t\]

Substituting \)t = 4\( seconds into the acceleration function yields:

\[a(4) = 3 + 0.4 \times 4 = 4.6 \, \text{m/s}^2\]

Using Newton's second law, the force at \)t = 4\) seconds is calculated by multiplying the mass by the acceleration:

\[F = ma = 30 \times 4.6 = 138 \, \text{N}\]

This force represents the horizontal applied force causing the block's acceleration at that instant. Understanding how to connect velocity, acceleration, and force through derivatives and Newton's laws is crucial for solving combined motion and force problems effectively.