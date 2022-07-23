Electric flux describes the quantity of the electric field passing through a given surface area. When the electric field is uniform and constant, the electric flux (Φ) can be calculated simply as the product of the electric field magnitude (E), the area (A), and the cosine of the angle (θ) between the field and the surface normal: \( \Phi = EA \cos \theta \). However, in many practical scenarios, the electric field varies across the surface, requiring calculus to accurately determine the flux.

When the electric field changes with position, it is often expressed as a vector function, such as \( \mathbf{E}(x, y, z) \). To find the total electric flux through a surface where the field varies, the surface is divided into infinitesimally small elements, each with a differential area vector \( d\mathbf{A} \). The electric flux is then the integral of the dot product of the electric field and the differential area vector over the entire surface:

\[ \Phi = \int \mathbf{E} \cdot d\mathbf{A} = \int E \, dA \cos \theta \]

This integral accounts for variations in both the magnitude and direction of the electric field across the surface. The dot product naturally incorporates the angle between the electric field vector and the surface normal, ensuring the correct component of the field contributes to the flux.

Consider a rectangular surface lying in the XY-plane with length \(L\) along the X-axis and width \(W\) along the Y-axis. Suppose the electric field varies linearly with the X-coordinate and points in the Z-direction, expressed as \( \mathbf{E} = E_0 \frac{x}{L} \hat{z} \), where \(E_0\) is a constant. Since the surface normal also points in the Z-direction, the angle \( \theta = 0^\circ \), making \( \cos \theta = 1 \). The electric field is constant along the Y-direction but changes along X, so the differential area element is \( dA = W \, dx \).

The total electric flux through the rectangle is then:

\[ \Phi = \int_0^L E_0 \frac{x}{L} W \, dx = \frac{E_0 W}{L} \int_0^L x \, dx \]

Evaluating the integral yields:

\[ \int_0^L x \, dx = \frac{L^2}{2} \]

Substituting back, the flux becomes:

\[ \Phi = \frac{E_0 W}{L} \times \frac{L^2}{2} = \frac{1}{2} E_0 L W \]

Since \(L W\) is the area \(A\) of the rectangle, the electric flux simplifies to:

\[ \Phi = \frac{1}{2} E_0 A \]

This result reveals that when the electric field varies linearly across a surface, the total flux corresponds to the average electric field value multiplied by the surface area. Understanding how to set up and evaluate such integrals is essential for analyzing electric flux in non-uniform fields, a fundamental concept in electromagnetism and applications involving Gauss's law.