Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction relates a changing magnetic flux to an induced electromotive force (EMF). When analyzing how the magnetic flux changes over time, calculus provides a powerful tool to determine the instantaneous EMF rather than just an average value. The fundamental equation for Faraday's law is given by:

\[\mathcal{E} = -N \frac{\Delta \Phi}{\Delta t}\]

where 𝔈 is the induced EMF, N is the number of turns in the coil, and Φ is the magnetic flux. As the time interval Δt approaches zero, the average rate of change becomes an instantaneous rate of change, expressed as a derivative:

\[\mathcal{E} = -N \frac{d\Phi}{dt}\]

The magnetic flux Φ through a loop is defined as:

\[\Phi = B A \cos \theta\]

where B is the magnetic field strength, A is the area of the loop, and θ is the angle between the magnetic field and the normal (perpendicular) to the loop's surface.

Depending on which variable changes with time, the derivative of the flux can be expanded accordingly:

If the magnetic field B changes with time, while A and θ remain constant:

\[\mathcal{E} = -N A \cos \theta \frac{dB}{dt}\]

If the area A changes with time, while B and θ remain constant:

\[\mathcal{E} = -N B \cos \theta \frac{dA}{dt}\]

If the angle θ changes with time, while B and A remain constant:

\[\mathcal{E} = N B A \frac{d}{dt}(\cos \theta)\]

These forms allow for calculating the instantaneous induced EMF by identifying the time-dependent variable in the problem.

For example, consider a circular loop of radius 2 meters lying flat, with a magnetic field passing perpendicularly through it. The magnetic field varies with time according to the equation:

\[B(t) = 4 + 3t^2\]

Since the magnetic field B changes with time, and the loop's area and orientation remain constant, the induced EMF is calculated by:

\[\mathcal{E} = -N A \cos \theta \frac{dB}{dt}\]

Given that the loop has a single turn (N = 1), the area of the circular loop is:

\[A = \pi r^2 = \pi \times 2^2 = 4\pi\]

The magnetic field is perpendicular to the loop, so the angle θ = 0° and thus:

\[\cos \theta = \cos 0° = 1\]

Taking the derivative of the magnetic field with respect to time:

\[\frac{dB}{dt} = \frac{d}{dt}(4 + 3t^2) = 0 + 6t = 6t\]

Substituting these values into the EMF equation yields:

\[\mathcal{E} = -1 \times 4\pi \times 1 \times 6t = -24\pi t\]

The negative sign indicates the direction of the induced EMF according to Lenz's law, but the magnitude is:

\[|\mathcal{E}| = 24\pi t \text{ volts}\]

At a specific time, for example t = 0.5 seconds, the induced EMF magnitude is:

\[|\mathcal{E}| = 24\pi \times 0.5 = 12\pi \approx 37.7 \text{ volts}\]

This example illustrates how calculus enables the calculation of instantaneous induced EMF when the magnetic flux changes non-uniformly over time. Understanding the relationship between magnetic flux and induced EMF, and applying derivatives to time-dependent variables, is essential for solving advanced electromagnetic induction problems.