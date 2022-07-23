Coulomb's Law describes the electric force between two point charges, and its vector form provides a more detailed mathematical representation that includes both magnitude and direction. The fundamental equation for the electric force F between charges Q₁ and Q₂ separated by a distance R is given by:

\[\mathbf{F} = k \frac{Q_1 Q_2}{R^2} \hat{\mathbf{R}}\]

Here, k is Coulomb's constant, approximately 8.99 × 10⁹ N·m²/C², and R̂ (R hat) is a unit vector indicating the direction of the force from one charge to the other. The unit vector has a magnitude of one and points along the line connecting the two charges, capturing the force's direction without affecting its magnitude.

To work with vectors more effectively, the position vector R can be expressed as the product of its magnitude and direction:

\[\mathbf{R} = R \hat{\mathbf{R}}\]

Rearranging this gives the unit vector as:

\[\hat{\mathbf{R}} = \frac{\mathbf{R}}{R}\]

Substituting this into Coulomb's Law yields the vector form:

\[\mathbf{F} = k \frac{Q_1 Q_2}{R^3} \mathbf{R}\]

It is crucial to distinguish between R, a scalar representing the distance between charges, and R as a vector, which includes directional components such as î and ĵ. The vector form is especially useful when the force's direction must be explicitly calculated, such as in problems involving multiple dimensions.

When dealing with continuous charge distributions—such as charged lines, rings, or discs—the total electric force cannot be found by simply applying Coulomb's Law to point charges. Instead, the distribution is divided into infinitesimally small charge elements dQ. Each element exerts a small force dF on the test charge, and the total force is the vector sum (integral) of all these infinitesimal forces:

\[\mathbf{F} = k Q \int \frac{dQ}{R^2} \hat{\mathbf{R}}\]

This integral accounts for the contributions of all charge elements, considering both magnitude and direction, and often requires symmetry and calculus techniques to solve.

For example, consider calculating the electric force on a 1 Coulomb charge due to another charge located at a position vector R. If the vector from the source charge to the test charge is:

\[\mathbf{R} = -2 \hat{i} - 5 \hat{j} \quad \text{(meters)}\]

The magnitude of this vector is found using the Pythagorean theorem:

\[R = \sqrt{(-2)^2 + (-5)^2} = \sqrt{4 + 25} = 5.39 \, \text{m}\]

Plugging these values into the vector form of Coulomb's Law:

\[\mathbf{F} = k \frac{Q_1 Q_2}{R^3} \mathbf{R} = (8.99 \times 10^9) \frac{(2)(1)}{(5.39)^3} (-2 \hat{i} - 5 \hat{j})\]

Calculating this yields the force vector:

\[\mathbf{F} = -2.3 \times 10^8 \hat{i} - 5.74 \times 10^8 \hat{j} \quad \text{Newtons}\]

This result shows the force's magnitude and direction, pointing left and downward, consistent with the attractive force between opposite charges. The negative signs in the vector components indicate direction, so the negative charge's effect is already incorporated in the vector's orientation, eliminating the need to include a separate negative sign in the scalar charges.

Understanding the vector form of Coulomb's Law and the use of calculus for continuous charge distributions is essential for accurately analyzing electric forces in complex systems. Mastery of these concepts enables solving advanced physics problems involving electric fields and forces in multiple dimensions.