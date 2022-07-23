Understanding the relationship between position and velocity functions in vector form is essential for solving motion problems in two dimensions. The position vector function, denoted as R(t), describes an object's location at any time t, while the velocity vector function, V(t), represents the rate of change of position with respect to time. The fundamental connection between these functions is that velocity is the derivative of position, expressed mathematically as \( \mathbf{V}(t) = \frac{d\mathbf{R}}{dt} \). Conversely, the position function can be obtained by integrating the velocity function over time.

When differentiating a position vector function to find velocity, each component of the vector is differentiated separately. For example, if the position function is given by \( \mathbf{R}(t) = (t^3 - 4)\mathbf{i} + (5t - 3)\mathbf{j} \), the velocity function is found by taking the derivative of each component:

\[\mathbf{V}(t) = \frac{d}{dt} \left( t^3 - 4 \right) \mathbf{i} + \frac{d}{dt} \left( 5t - 3 \right) \mathbf{j} = 3t^2 \mathbf{i} + 5 \mathbf{j}\]

Here, the power rule for differentiation is applied: the exponent is brought down as a coefficient, and the exponent is reduced by one. Constants differentiate to zero, and unit vectors \(\mathbf{i}\) and \(\mathbf{j}\) remain unchanged as they indicate direction.

To find the position function from a given velocity function, integration is used. The indefinite integral of the velocity function yields the position function plus an integration constant vector \(\mathbf{C}\), which accounts for the initial position:

\[\mathbf{R}(t) = \int \mathbf{V}(t) \, dt = \int \left( 3t^2 \mathbf{i} + 5 \mathbf{j} \right) dt = t^3 \mathbf{i} + 5t \mathbf{j} + \mathbf{C}\]

Determining the constant vector \(\mathbf{C}\) requires initial conditions, such as the position at a specific time. For instance, if at \(t=2\) seconds the position is \(\mathbf{R}(2) = 4\mathbf{i} + 7\mathbf{j}\), substituting into the integrated function gives:

\[4\mathbf{i} + 7\mathbf{j} = (2^3)\mathbf{i} + 5 \times 2 \mathbf{j} + \mathbf{C} = 8\mathbf{i} + 10\mathbf{j} + \mathbf{C}\]

Solving for \(\mathbf{C}\) yields:

\[\mathbf{C} = (4 - 8)\mathbf{i} + (7 - 10)\mathbf{j} = -4\mathbf{i} - 3\mathbf{j}\]

Thus, the complete position function is:

\[\mathbf{R}(t) = (t^3 - 4)\mathbf{i} + (5t - 3)\mathbf{j}\]

Displacement, defined as the change in position over a time interval, can be calculated using the definite integral of the velocity function between two time points \(t_i\) and \(t_f\(:

\[\Delta \mathbf{R} = \int_{t_i}^{t_f} \mathbf{V}(t) \, dt = \mathbf{R}(t_f) - \mathbf{R}(t_i)\]

For example, to find the displacement from \)t=2\) to \(t=4\) seconds for the velocity function \( \mathbf{V}(t) = 3t^2 \mathbf{i} + 5 \mathbf{j} \), evaluate the integral:

\[\Delta \mathbf{R} = \left[ t^3 \mathbf{i} + 5t \mathbf{j} \right]_{2}^{4} = (4^3 \mathbf{i} + 5 \times 4 \mathbf{j}) - (2^3 \mathbf{i} + 5 \times 2 \mathbf{j}) = (64 - 8) \mathbf{i} + (20 - 10) \mathbf{j} = 56 \mathbf{i} + 10 \mathbf{j}\]

This vector represents the net change in position over the specified time interval.

Mastering the interplay between derivatives and integrals in vector functions allows for seamless transitions between position, velocity, and displacement calculations in two-dimensional motion. Recognizing when to differentiate or integrate, and correctly applying initial conditions, ensures accurate modeling of an object's trajectory.