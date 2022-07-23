When calculating the work done by a variable force, especially when the force depends on position, calculus becomes essential. Unlike constant forces where work is simply force times displacement, a variable force requires integrating the force function over the distance moved. For example, if the force is given as a function of position, such as \(F(x) = 3x^2\), the work done moving an object from position \(x = 2\) meters to \(x = 5\) meters is found by calculating the area under the force versus position curve between these two points.

Since the force varies with position, the graph of \(F(x)\) is curved, making it impossible to find the exact area using simple geometric shapes like rectangles or triangles. Instead, the work done is determined by summing up an infinite number of infinitesimally thin rectangles under the curve, which is the fundamental concept of an integral in calculus. Mathematically, the work \(W\) done by a variable force between two points \(a\) and \(b\( is expressed as:

\[W = \int_a^b F(x) \, dx\]

Applying this to the example where \)F(x) = 3x^2\) and the limits are from \(2\) to \(5\(, the work done is:

\[W = \int_2^5 3x^2 \, dx\]

To solve this integral, increase the exponent by one and divide by the new exponent, following the power rule of integration:

\[\int 3x^2 \, dx = 3 \cdot \frac{x^{3}}{3} = x^{3}\]

Evaluating this from \)2\) to \(5\) involves substituting the upper and lower limits and subtracting:

\[W = 5^{3} - 2^{3} = 125 - 8 = 117 \text{ joules}\]

This result represents the total work done by the variable force over the specified distance. Understanding how to integrate force functions over displacement is crucial for accurately calculating work in scenarios where forces are not constant, reinforcing the connection between calculus and physical concepts like work and energy.