General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
Problem
Which of the following taxonomic levels contains organisms that share the most recent common ancestor? a. family; b. order; c. phylum; d. genus; e. class
Show Answer
Similar Solution
50s
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Why do humans have a third eyelid? - Dorsa Amir
by TED-Ed
62 views
1
Evolutionary Structures; Homologous, Analogous, and Vestigial
by David Bird Science
83 views
1
Vestigial Structures
by SciShow
32 views
1
Descent With Modification
by Jason Amores Sumpter
145 views
2
1
Vestigial Structures
by CK-12 Foundation
114 views
1
Vestigial Structures | What are Vestigial Structures?
by 2 Minute Classroom
73 views
1
Convergent Evolution in a Nutshell
by TREY the Explainer
75 views
1
Convergent and Divergent Evolution by Natural Selection
by Mr Catterson
60 views
Convergent vs Divergent Evolution
by Baylor Tutoring Center
78 views
Convergent vs Divergent Evolution
by Beverly Biology
33 views
Convergent Evolution vs Divergent Evolution | Shared Traits Explained
by 2 Minute Classroom
95 views
Darwinian Evolution and Fitness
by Jen Solomon
48 views
Evolutionary fitness
by Professor Laura
62 views
Natural Selection vs Artificial Selection | Mechanisms of Evolution
by 2 Minute Classroom
37 views
What is Natural Selection?
by Stated Clearly
60 views
Descent with Modification
by A. Kelly
66 views
Darwin and Natural Selection: Crash Course History of Science #22
by CrashCourse
105 views
Descent With Modification
by Clutch Prep
118 views
Charles Darwin's Idea: Descent With Modification
by Professor Dave Explains
109 views
Fitness, Adaptation, and Artificial Selection
by Jason Amores Sumpter
101 views
3
Convergent and Divergent Evolution
by Jason Amores Sumpter
119 views
3
3
Vestigial Traits and Evolutionary Misconceptions
by Jason Amores Sumpter
108 views
3
1
HHMI BioInteractive: The Making of the Fittest: Natural Selection in Humans
by Pearson
16 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.