21. Evolution
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection
Which of the following observations is not part of the theory of natural selection? a. Populations of organisms have more offspring than will survive; b. There is variation among individuals in a population; c. Modern organisms are unrelated; d. Traits can be passed on from parent to offspring; e. Some variants in a population have a higher probability of survival and reproduction than other variants do.
Which of the following taxonomic levels contains organisms that share the most recent common ancestor? a. family; b. order; c. phylum; d. genus; e. class
Most mice living on the mainland of Florida are brown, but the mice that live on the sand dunes of the barrier islands have white fur. The differences in color are heritable, determined by genes such as MC1R. It is intuitive that the light color of beach-dwelling mice is an adaptation for blending into their environment—and thus evading predators. What is an evolutionary adaptation? a. a trait that improves the fitness of its bearer, compared with individuals without the trait b. a trait that changes in response to environmental influences within the individual's lifetime c. the ability of an individual to adjust to its environment d. a trait that an individual wants so that it can survive
Dog breeds are defined by denoting breed standards, a list of agreed-upon traits that individuals of that breed should possess (such as size, coat, coloring, temperament, etc.). Dog shows rank dogs based on their adherence to these breed standards. Based on this information, which statement about dog breeds below is correct?
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
In tree thinking, species are organized from low complexity to high complexity.
Based on the following simplified tree, which of the following is more closely related to the pear?
Based on the simplified tree below, identify which node represents the most recent common ancestor between pears and cucumbers.
Which of the following statements is FALSE based on the simplified phylogenetic tree shown?