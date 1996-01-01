Hello everyone here we have a question telling us, a man and a woman who are both normal are married. The man's family, however, has a history of red green color blindness as his grandfather from his maternal side was color blind. On the contrary, the woman's family has no history of this disorder. What percentage of this man's sister will be normal? Carrier and color blind respectfully. So the parents, the mother got the carrier a little from the father. So her genotype is X chromosome with the red block with the red, green color blind and then a normal X. And the father is normal. So he's a normal X. Normal lie. So the Children will have the Jenna types X. With color blind normal X. X. With color blind normal. Why normal X. Normal X. Normal X. Normal Y. So we are looking at the daughter. So we're looking at our X. X. Is so 50 cent percent will be a carrier, 50% will be normal and 0% will be color blind. So our answer is B 50% 50% and 0%. Thank you for watching. Bye.

