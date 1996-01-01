The size and shape of the vertebrate skull can reveal a great deal about an animal’s lifestyle and evolutionary relationships. Consider your own skull. If you put your finger in your ear and move your jaw up and down, you can feel the space near the hinge of your jaw. Nestled in this space are the tiny bones that make your hearing possible: the malleus, incus, and stapes. All mammals have these three ear bones, but reptiles such as this T. rex don’t. Where did ear bones come from?
The illustration of the opossum skull shows that the ear bones are completely separated from the jawbone (as they are in all mammals). Pose a hypothesis to explain why this separation could be an adaptation that contributed to the radiation of mammals into diverse niches, including a nocturnal lifestyle.
Hello everyone here we have a question telling us, a man and a woman who are both normal are married. The man's family, however, has a history of red green color blindness as his grandfather from his maternal side was color blind. On the contrary, the woman's family has no history of this disorder. What percentage of this man's sister will be normal? Carrier and color blind respectfully. So the parents, the mother got the carrier a little from the father. So her genotype is X chromosome with the red block with the red, green color blind and then a normal X. And the father is normal. So he's a normal X. Normal lie. So the Children will have the Jenna types X. With color blind normal X. X. With color blind normal. Why normal X. Normal X. Normal X. Normal Y. So we are looking at the daughter. So we're looking at our X. X. Is so 50 cent percent will be a carrier, 50% will be normal and 0% will be color blind. So our answer is B 50% 50% and 0%. Thank you for watching. Bye.