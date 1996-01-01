Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Epiphytes are a. fungi that attack plants. b. fungi that form mutualistic associations with roots. c. nonphotosynthetic parasitic plants. d. plants that grow on other plants.

Similar Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.