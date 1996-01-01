General Biology
35. Soil
Nitrogen Fixation
Problem
Epiphytes are a. fungi that attack plants. b. fungi that form mutualistic associations with roots. c. nonphotosynthetic parasitic plants. d. plants that grow on other plants.
Similar Solution
2m
