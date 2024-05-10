35. Soil
Nitrogen Fixation
35. Soil
Nitrogen Fixation
Multiple Choice
In root nodules, the plants provide __________, and the bacteria provide __________.
Multiple Choice
Legumes (members of the pea family) have roots with swellings called nodules that __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of these describes the initial interaction between Rhizobium and a soybean root?
Multiple Choice
The enzyme complex that catalyzes the conversion of atmospheric nitrogen to ammonia is __________.
Multiple Choice
The most abundant gas in our atmosphere cannot be used by plants directly in its atmospheric form. Fortunately, this gas is made available to some plants by certain bacteria that live symbiotically in their roots. What is this gas?
Multiple Choice
By trapping insects, carnivorous plants obtain __________, which they need __________.
Textbook Question
Mycorrhizae enhance plant nutrition mainly by a. absorbing water and minerals through the fungal hyphae. b. providing sugar to root cells, which have no chloroplasts. c. converting atmospheric nitrogen to ammonia. d. enabling the roots to parasitize neighboring plants.
Textbook Question
Which of the following activities of soil bacteria does not contribute to creating usable nitrogen supplies for plant use? a. the fixation of atmospheric nitrogen b. the conversion of ammonium ions to nitrate ions c. the decomposition of dead animals d. the assembly of amino acids into proteins
Textbook Question
Epiphytes are a. fungi that attack plants. b. fungi that form mutualistic associations with roots. c. nonphotosynthetic parasitic plants. d. plants that grow on other plants.
Textbook Question
By trapping insects, carnivorous plants obtain ___________, which they need ___________ . (Choose the best answer.) a. water ... because they live in dry soil b. nitrogen ... to make sugar c. phosphorus ... to make protein d. nitrogen ... to make protein
Textbook Question
The greatest difference in health between two groups of plants of the same species, one group with mycorrhizae and one group without mycorrhizae, would be in an environment a. where nitrogen-fixing bacteria are abundant. b. that has soil with poor drainage. c. that has hot summers and cold winters. d. in which the soil is relatively deficient in mineral nutrients.
Textbook Question
Certain types of fungi cause diseases in plants. There are a variety of antifungal sprays that can be used to control this problem. Some gardeners constantly spray their plants with fungicides, even when no signs of disease are evident. How might this be disadvantageous to the plant?
Textbook Question
The specific relationship between a legume and its mutualistic Rhizobium strain probably depends on a. each legume having a chemical dialogue with a fungus. b. each Rhizobium strain having a form of nitrogenase that works only in the appropriate legume host. c. each legume being found where the soil has only the Rhizobium specific to that legume. d. specific recognition between chemical signals and signal receptors of the Rhizobium strain and legume species.
